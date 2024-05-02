99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears Bashes Her Sister In Now-Deleted Instagram Rant

May 2, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Uh oh. Looks like the feud is alive between Britney Spears and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Brit was on her way to do some horseback riding with her assistant and friends, and starting bashing her sis about Jamie Lynn’s stint on the reality show, “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here”. 

She referred to her as a “little s**t” mocking her in a British accent, saying “bathe me ’cause I’m stuck in a jungle and I miss my kids.” A rep says their relationship is “a work in progress.”

 

More about:
bash
Britney Spears
feud
Jamie Lynn Spears
mocking

POPULAR POSTS

1

Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan
2

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
3

Watch: KD Debuts Updated "My Old Kentucky Home" on Ben & Kelly
4

Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views
5

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE