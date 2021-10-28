“Tiger King 2” Trailer

Joe Exotic is back in the trailer for Tiger King 2.
Here’s a synopsis of the 5 new episodes: With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his zoo, newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson are also back for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.
The five episode series will debut on Netflix on November 17, 2021.