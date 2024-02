Source: YouTube

Sure…it DOES look easier to just crawl up in there and grab the stuffy you want. Especially when that dang claw always drops it before it gets to the door!!

This little 3-year-old genius in Australia got inside, but then couldn’t get out. Dad told him to get to the other corner because the police had to break the glass to get him out!! But did he get the stuffy he wanted?? Looks like he did!