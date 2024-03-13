99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Viral Singing Cockatiel Is Waking Mom Up Way Too Early

March 13, 2024 6:00AM EDT
This is a funny Feel Good for us…but maybe not for the poor woman in the video of this singing cockatiel with amazing pitch! 

 

@kiki.tiel Send help plz wheres the off button on parrot #fyp #foryou #bird #cockatiel #parrotsoftiktok #birdsoftiktok ♬ original sound – ✨ Kiki the cockatiel✨

 Kiki, a singing cockatiel in England with 3 million TikTok followers, is going viral because he’s waking mom up at 7am to sing “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire over and over. If there was an “American Idol” for singing parrots…WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER. (Maybe not chicken…steak LOL!)

