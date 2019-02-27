This Tennessee Man Ruined Salsa With One Disgusting Act

mexican tacos and ingredients like fried ground beef, tomato salsa, guacamole, corn and spices on a dark slate plate with copy space, top view from above, selected focus

A Tennessee man is proving the old adage “be nice to the people who make your food” to be true after being thrown in jail on a felony charge.

Howard Matthew Webb was delivering some tasty salsa among other items for Dinner Delivered when he did something unspeakable. After noticing that the family he was delivering to only tipped him $0.89 and that they were a 30 minute drive away, he decided to dip his manhood into their salsa.

To make matters worse, Howard recorded the whole episode and posted it online.

Having delivered pizzas for a living in the past, I’m on the fence with this one. On one hand, I never defiled anyone’s food nor would I condone that sort of behavior. But on the other hand, I’ve been stiffed on tips more times than I can count. What do you think?

Read more here.

This Man's Actions Were... Justified But Wrong.

Justified And I Would Have Done Worse!

He Went Too Far.

I Don't Believe in Tipping So I Hope He Rots In Jail View Results