THIS Is How You Girl Scout When You’re On A TV Show

This Is Us star Mackenzie Hancsicsak reportedly sold around $500 worth of Girl Scout cookies at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. #LIKEABOSS

And it’s not the first time 11-year-old Mackenzie did this. This year, her castmates helped her move almost 100 boxes during the show. Last year, series creator Dan Fogelman bought 100 boxes from Mackenzie for the show’s entire cast and crew.