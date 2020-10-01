This Guy Will Use A Robot To Hand Out Halloween Candy
This guy in Austin, Texas is getting creative when it comes to safely handing out candy for Halloween. Luke Keyes started building a robot (that he named Artie) 8 years ago and tweaked through the years.
Now, the robot measures nearly 6 feet tall. He’s constructed out of a Balder power wheelchair, several cameras and a lot of wood. The robot is controlled with an Xbox controller.
The man will now gather pre-assembled bags of candy and Halloween toys for each kid in the neighborhood who wants to participate. Arty will carry the bags on his tray and distribute each one to the children.
Awesome.
