This Army Vet Catches A Gator With A Trash Can

Oct 1, 2021 @ 6:00am

An Army veteran in Florida used a garbage can to capture a problem alligator lurking outside his house. An Instagram video of the whole thing is going viral on social media. “It was spur of the moment thinking,” Eugene Bozzi, 26, said of his “only in Florida” gator drama, which went down Tuesday at his home in Mount Dora.

The footage shows him pushing a plastic recycling bin toward the gator as it waddled backward hissing at him. Bozzi eventually manages to scoop it up as onlookers cheer.  He ends up dumping it in the bushes.

When asked why he used a recycling bin, Bozzi said it was “big enough to scare him into thinking that’s a mouth,” adding “cuz I watch a lot of ‘Animal Planet’ videos, and he’s going to think that I’m like a hippo or something.”

 

 

