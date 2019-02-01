This 7th Grade Quarterback Is SLAYING The Game In More Ways Than One

Dejah Rondeau is a 13-year-old 7th grader who plays quarterback for her New Hampshire school’s football team.

She wears #11 because Julian Edelman from The Patriots is her favorite player and he wears #11. Well Dejah has had an issue with bullying from classmates who have an issue with a girl being their quarterback.

Well Julian heard about her story and was so impressed with how she’s handled that, he invited her to the Patriots facility last week for a tour, a meet and greet, and gave her two tickets to see the Patriots play the Rams IN THE SUPER BOWL on Sunday.

Edelman said: ”My respect level for you is just through the roof because you just ignored all the noise and you played the game we all love — and that’s football.”

