This 25-Year-old Britney Spears Superfan Has Over $137,000 Worth Of Merch

Zachary Gordon-Abraham is a 25-year-old recycling tech that lives in Pennsylvania and happens to be a huge Britney Spears superfan. He has been hoarding Britney merch since her heyday in 1999, and his collection is pretty stunning.
He’s says he’s spent “spent hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years” on things like hundreds of tour programs, albums, autographs, photos and tons more that are now worth $137,000. He snagged a personally engraved “Oops I Did It Again” plaque and an autographed photo he was personally sent during Spears’ lingerie promotional tour in 2014. He keeps all of it in his “Britney room.”
So has he gotten the chance to meet Britney? Yep…in 2011 on her Femme Fatale Tour. “At her 2018 tour, during the intro to her song ‘Gimme More,’ I screamed ‘Who is it?!’ from the crowd, and she looked at me, laughed and replied with ‘It’s Britney b–ch,’” he said. “The video went viral within hours and racked up millions of views across social media within the last three years.”
