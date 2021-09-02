      Weather Alert

This 25-Year-old Britney Spears Superfan Has Over $137,000 Worth Of Merch

Sep 2, 2021 @ 6:58am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the "The X Factor" Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Zachary Gordon-Abraham is a 25-year-old  recycling tech that lives in Pennsylvania and happens to be a huge Britney Spears superfan. He has been hoarding Britney merch since her heyday in 1999, and his collection is pretty stunning.

He’s says he’s spent “spent hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years” on things like hundreds of tour programs, albums, autographs, photos and tons more that are now worth $137,000. He snagged a personally engraved “Oops I Did It Again” plaque and an autographed photo he was personally sent during Spears’ lingerie promotional tour in 2014. He keeps all of it in his “Britney room.”

So has he gotten the chance to meet Britney?  Yep…in 2011 on her Femme Fatale Tour. “At her 2018 tour, during the intro to her song ‘Gimme More,’ I screamed ‘Who is it?!’ from the crowd, and she looked at me, laughed and replied with ‘It’s Britney b–ch,’” he said. “The video went viral within hours and racked up millions of views across social media within the last three years.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zachary Gordon (@zacharygordon95)

FULL STORY

TAGS
Britney Spears Collection merch New York Post superfan Zachary Gordon-Abraham
POPULAR POSTS
Wedding "Flower Bros" Steal The Show In The Best Way
Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco
You Laugh You Lose: Chest Sweat
Al Roker Goes On A Rant To Haters About Covering Hurricane Ida
'Star Trek Day' Will Celebrate 55 Years Of 'Star Trek'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On