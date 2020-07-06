Things Non-Americans LIKE About America
Independence Day USA background
America is pretty dang fantastic and we are all lucky to live here! So here are some things about America that people who live in other countries really dig about us!
Most non-Americans like how nice Americans are and how talkative we tend to be. Our entertainment is another thing foreigners enjoy, from amusement parks for the disabled to the wide variety of entertainment most non-Americans are amazed at the many things we do for enjoyment.
Big houses that are affordable are also a big draw with most foreigners saying they have to live in a space less than 1,000 square feet and have to pay more than we do for a three-bedroom home in most places.
NASA and even KFC’s Double Down sandwich was mentioned!
Other things like turning right on red, our wide variety of food choices, and innovation have non-Americans in awe of us. The best thing about being American to most non-Americans is our right to criticize our government, something many other countries forbid.
SEE THE WHOLE LIST HERE