These Songs Are Turning 20 in 2020

Jan 8, 2020 @ 5:15pm

The year 2000 started with everyone fearing Y2K, reality television was getting its start and there were 43 songs that went number one, the most of any year in the decade.

Fast-forward to 2020 and there are 120 songs turning 20 this year and the number ones turning 20 include:

Britney Spears – Born To Make You Happy

Madonna – American Pie

Mel C ft. Lisa Left Eye Lopes – Never Be The Same Again

Britney Spears – Oops I Did It Again

Eminem – The  Real Slim Shady

 

Mariah Carey ft. Westlife – Against All Odds

Leann Rimes – Can’t Fight The Moonlight

Destiny’s Child – Independent Women

Eminem – Stan.

