These Songs Are Turning 20 in 2020
The year 2000 started with everyone fearing Y2K, reality television was getting its start and there were 43 songs that went number one, the most of any year in the decade.
Fast-forward to 2020 and there are 120 songs turning 20 this year and the number ones turning 20 include:
Britney Spears – Born To Make You Happy
Madonna – American Pie
Mel C ft. Lisa Left Eye Lopes – Never Be The Same Again
Britney Spears – Oops I Did It Again
Eminem – The Real Slim Shady
Mariah Carey ft. Westlife – Against All Odds
Leann Rimes – Can’t Fight The Moonlight
Destiny’s Child – Independent Women
Eminem – Stan.