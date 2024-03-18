99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

These Six Sisters Might Be The Oldest Set of Siblings In The World

March 18, 2024 6:46AM EDT
Share
These Six Sisters Might Be The Oldest Set of Siblings In The World
Multi Colored Birthday Celebration with Balloons Candles and Cake

We may have found the oldest set of living siblings in 6 sisters from Missouri.

 

The Overalls range in age from 88 to 101, with the eldest sister, Norma, living in Ohio. With a combined age of 570 years 43 days, the sisters are reaching out to Guinness World Records to see if they are the oldest group of that number of siblings. It was Norma’s son, Dean’s idea, to reach out to Guinness to see if they had the record.  

There was a 7th sibling, their brother who died riding his bicycle at the age of 81.

More about:
Guinness World Record
oldest living siblings
Overall sisters

POPULAR POSTS

1

Jay-Z and Beyonce Bought The Most Expensive House Ever Sold In California
2

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
3

NKOTB Announce Their First Album In 11 Years
4

Tish Cyrus' New Husband's Dating Past Hits Close To Home
5

Student Shows Former Teacher The Tattoo He Inspired

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE