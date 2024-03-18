These Six Sisters Might Be The Oldest Set of Siblings In The World

We may have found the oldest set of living siblings in 6 sisters from Missouri.

Six sisters are trying to set a World Record. https://t.co/zyWmW0Y3dS — KMOV (@KMOV) March 13, 2024

The Overalls range in age from 88 to 101, with the eldest sister, Norma, living in Ohio. With a combined age of 570 years 43 days, the sisters are reaching out to Guinness World Records to see if they are the oldest group of that number of siblings. It was Norma’s son, Dean’s idea, to reach out to Guinness to see if they had the record.

There was a 7th sibling, their brother who died riding his bicycle at the age of 81.