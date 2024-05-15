99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

ABC Announces Their “Golden Bachelorette”

May 15, 2024 6:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Their Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, found love, got married and now is divorcing after a few months. So ABC is turning to Joan Vassos, a 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, to star as their Golden Bachelorette. She was one of the ladies vying for Gerry’s heart, but left the show after only 3 weeks for a family emergency.

They are also switching up the casting process as long-distance challenged and dedication to staying near family played a part in the demise of Turner’s marriage.

Watch for it on Wednesdays.

More about:
ABC
Gerry Turner
Joan Vassos
The Golden Bachelorette

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
2

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
3

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
4

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado
5

Formerly Incarcerated Mom Passes The Bar Exam

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE