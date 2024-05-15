99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister’s Nursing Graduation

May 15, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Source: YouTube

This is one of those instant ugly cry moments when a younger brother drove 17 hours from Florida to Indiana for his sister’s nursing pinning ceremony!

Kylei Gray didn’t think her brother could come because of his finals, but he rescheduled them and hopped in the car to make it just in time! It’s got nearly 5 million views!

 

@kyleigray POV you brother drives 17 hours to see you graduate nursing school #nursingschool #graduatetogether #brothersisterlove #surprise @kiernangray ♬ sonido original – ◥꧁🌬️🎵Lᵤᵢyᵢ♪Mᵤₛᵢc7💫༒

 

@kyleigray Since no one thinks I hugged my brother #brothersister #graduation #hugs #finalsweek@kiernangray ♬ original sound – Kylei Gray

They are very close which makes this even sweeter!

 

@kyleigray Im grateful for this crazy life, i couldnt do it wothout you by my side #siblingscheck #brotherlove #bestfriend ♬ original sound – ATG

