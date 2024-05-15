“Legally Blonde” Prequel Coming To Amazon Prime Video

Source: YouTube

And Reese Witherspoon is producing!

The series is called Elle, and will follow Elle Woods’ high school years before she becomes a lawyer. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!” Witherspoon said. “I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

No release date has been announced yet nor who will play the young Elle character.