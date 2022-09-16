99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

There’s Already A Movie About The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial

September 16, 2022 7:50AM EDT
It played out like a movie as the defamation trial Johnny Depp brought against ex-wife Amber Heard was live-streamed on multiple outlets, but now there’s a movie about it debuting September 30th on Tubi.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial stars Mark Hapka (Days Of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone In The Dark) as Heard. It follows the tumultuous relationship — in and out of court — of Depp and Heard, dramatizing the two-month defamation trial that concluded June 1st, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed Depp in her December 2018 op-ed piece. The jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.

 

MORE HERE

