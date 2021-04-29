      Weather Alert

There Is Now A Hershey’s S’mores Variety Pack

Apr 29, 2021 @ 6:00am
S'mores Treat

Now available on Amazon, the Hershey’s S’mores Variety Kit is GENIUS. Full disclosure, it’s imported from Canada, and includes a Reese’s bar, Hershey’s Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar,  Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bar, a bag of marshmallows, and three packs of golden graham crackers. You provide the skewers and fire.

 

Each S’mores Variety Kit hosts enough ingredients to make 18 s’mores and if throwing them over an open fire in the backyard isn’t possible, you can always use your microwave or your stove. It is a little pricey at $33 but you get a lot in there!

 

