Therapist Testifies She Saw “Mutual Abuse” Between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

A marriage therapist who had 21 sessions with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took the stand in the defamation trial Depp brought against his ex-wife. Dr. Laurel Anderson said in a video deposition “what I saw as mutual abuse.” “He had been well controlled for, I don’t know, for almost 20, 30 years, and both were victims of abuse in their homes, but I thought he had been well controlled for decades. And with Ms. Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse,” she said.
Anderson added that Depp and Heard were both victims of abuse in their childhoods. Depp is suing Heard for a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard said that she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard has filed a counterclaim.
One of Depp’s childhood friends, Isaac Baruch, took the stand on Depp’s behalf…they’ve known each other since they were teens.
Baruch got emotional and said Heard needs to “take responsibility and move on.” He said Depp’s family has been “wrecked” by all this.
Heard’s lawyers contend Depp’s credibility is tarnished by his history of drug and alcohol use to the point of blacking out.