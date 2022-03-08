The Weeknd Will Voice Some Characters On ‘The Simpsons’

The Weeknd is set to voice several characters on the March 20th episode of The Simpsons. Bart befriends a famous kid influencer who owns a skate wear brand. Michael Rapaport also guests.
proud of this one 💛 https://t.co/8tdTSdd7Pl
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 6, 2022
Back in 2020, The Weeknd got to appear in an episode of one of his favorite shows, American Dad (clip above). However he has said getting to voice a character on The Simpsons would be a dream come true!
Almost two years after speaking it into existence, @TheWeeknd’s dream of joining ‘The Simpsons’ is coming true. https://t.co/iMely5wzHY
— billboard (@billboard) March 7, 2022
It looks like he’s getting his wish!!