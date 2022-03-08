      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Will Voice Some Characters On ‘The Simpsons’

Mar 8, 2022 @ 6:42am

The Weeknd is set to voice several characters on the March 20th episode of The Simpsons.  Bart befriends a famous kid influencer who owns a skate wear brand. Michael Rapaport also guests.

Back in 2020, The Weeknd got to appear in an episode of one of his favorite shows, American Dad (clip above). However he has said getting to voice a character on The Simpsons would be a dream come true!

It looks like he’s getting his wish!!

