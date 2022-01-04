      Weather Alert

The Weeknd Album Coming This Week

Jan 3, 2022 @ 7:21pm

The Weeknd will be releasing his new album this Friday.  After playing with his fans’ emotions, Abel, aka The Weeknd, aka the Canadian singer announced on social media that his next album, Dawn FM will drop this Friday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

He also released a trailer for the album that he describes as “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The album will feature Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler the Creator, and even Jim Carrey.

Are you ready for The Weeknd’s new album? (the answer is YES)

TAGS
Album Dawn FM Jim Carrey Lil Wayne Quincy Jones The Weeknd Tyler The Creator
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
Jessica Biel Posts Family Instagram of Kids With Justin Timberlake
The Year's Best Good News Stories
Cutest Animal Love Stories
Betty White Gone At 99
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On