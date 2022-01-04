The Weeknd Album Coming This Week

The Weeknd will be releasing his new album this Friday. After playing with his fans’ emotions, Abel, aka The Weeknd, aka the Canadian singer announced on social media that his next album, Dawn FM will drop this Friday.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)
A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)
He also released a trailer for the album that he describes as “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.”
The album will feature Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler the Creator, and even Jim Carrey.
Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle 🥲 https://t.co/elXzYAkpYH
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022
Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle 🥲 https://t.co/elXzYAkpYH
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022
Are you ready for The Weeknd’s new album? (the answer is YES)