The Two Actors Niall Horan Would Want To Play Him

Who would you want to play YOU in a biopic? Because Niall Horan has two picks according to Yahoo: Allen Leech or Leonardo DiCaprio.

Allen Leech is also an Irishman like Niall. You may know him from Downton Abbey. He’s talked before in various interviews about being compared to Niall, like in the video here with James Corden on the Late Late Show. He jokes that Niall needs to moisturize more so as to not be compared to his older doppelganger.

We don’t know of any link between Niall and Leonardo DiCaprio, but if a biopic is ever going to happen with him in it, it’s going to be a long one. Leo doesn’t do many short movies. LOL!

Now to figure out who would play all the other guys in a One Direction biopic…