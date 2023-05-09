99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Two Actors Niall Horan Would Want To Play Him

May 9, 2023 12:33PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Who would you want to play YOU in a biopic? Because Niall Horan has two picks according to Yahoo: Allen Leech or Leonardo DiCaprio.

Allen Leech is also an Irishman like Niall. You may know him from Downton Abbey. He’s talked before in various interviews about being compared to Niall, like in the video here with James Corden on the Late Late Show. He jokes that Niall needs to moisturize more so as to not be compared to his older doppelganger.

We don’t know of any link between Niall and Leonardo DiCaprio, but if a biopic is ever going to happen with him in it, it’s going to be a long one. Leo doesn’t do many short movies. LOL!

Now to figure out who would play all the other guys in a One Direction biopic…

More about:
allen leech
Biopic
celebrity news
Downton Abbey
Leonardo DiCaprio
Niall Horan

POPULAR POSTS

1

Jack Harlow Visits Several JCPS Schools
2

Swifties Raise Money For Fan Killed On His Way Home From A Taylor Swift Concert
3

Hugh Grant Is An Oompa Loompa In The Upcoming "Wonka"
4

Pizza Delivery Guy Helps Police Catch A Criminal On The Run
5

Taylor Swift Cut Her Hand Backstage And Played On

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE