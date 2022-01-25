The Sneaky Way Priyanka Chopra Hinted At A Baby With Nick Jonas Months Ago

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just revealed to the world that they are new parents via a surrogate. They broke the news via Instagram, however, they hinted at the new addition a few times, we just weren’t paying attention.
During the Netflix Jonas Brothers Roast, Priyanka made the statement, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting…” Chopra Jonas, 39, said followed by a long pause and Nick looking confused. Priyanka finished her statement by saying, “…to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!”
The “expecting” comment wasn’t a joke and she continued to lean into the statement during Priyanka’s cover story for Vanity Fair back in January when the actress stated that she was “What is the new me? I’m very excited about the future. I’m terrified of it too. Change is always scary. But I’ve done it multiple times in my life.”
