The “Sad Affleck” Meme Is Back

Jun 8, 2021 @ 7:45am

Poor Ben Affleck. Even when he’s happy getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, now the “Sad Affleck” meme is back after a shot of him leaving JLo’s house.

The original “Sad Affleck” meme zeroed in on his bummed reaction to one of his movies flopping at the box office.  He was looking a little down in the dumps…or tired… on Sunday as he drove away from his newly reignited flame’s Bel Air home in a black SUV. He actually responded to it four years ago…

 

Things seem to be moving along with Bennifer as J.Lo has been touring schools for her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, near Affleck’s Los Angeles home. And according to Entertainment Tonight, they are telling friends they are a couple.

MORE HERE

 

