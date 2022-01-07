      Weather Alert

The Rock Is Beefing With Sesame Street Characters?

Jan 7, 2022 @ 7:05am
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Rock has it out for Elmo and Cookie Monster.

It all started when a 2004 clip from “Sesame Street” went viral, featuring Elmo getting extremely upset with Zoe’s pet rock Rocco.  Why?  Because Zoe wouldn’t let Elmo have Rocco’s cookie!

That’s when The Rock got involved.

He Tweeted, “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies. I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life.” “Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. And I’m almost all outta cookies.

Move over Vin Diesel!

