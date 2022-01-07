The Rock Is Beefing With Sesame Street Characters?

The Rock has it out for Elmo and Cookie Monster.
It all started when a 2004 clip from “Sesame Street” went viral, featuring Elmo getting extremely upset with Zoe’s pet rock Rocco. Why? Because Zoe wouldn’t let Elmo have Rocco’s cookie!
Elmo was fed tf up! pic.twitter.com/XTon43jB8i
— RHYDIZEL (@RHYDIZEL) January 5, 2022
Elmo was fed tf up! pic.twitter.com/XTon43jB8i
— RHYDIZEL (@RHYDIZEL) January 5, 2022
That’s when The Rock got involved.
Yes, my friend.
This Rock devours cookies.
All kinds of cookies 😈🍪
I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life.
Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies.
And I’m almost all outta cookies.
~ Rock 🐂 https://t.co/BjlZciRqxU
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2022
Yes, my friend.
This Rock devours cookies.
All kinds of cookies 😈🍪
I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life.
Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies.
And I’m almost all outta cookies.
~ Rock 🐂 https://t.co/BjlZciRqxU
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2022
He Tweeted, “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies. I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life.” “Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. And I’m almost all outta cookies.”
Move over Vin Diesel!