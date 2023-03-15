The Reason Jenna Ortega Rejected Offers To Be “Wednesday”

Source: YouTube

Before she signed on to played Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday” on Netflix, Jenna Ortega turned down the offers multiple times according to Variety. She admitted that she was more focused on getting into film over television. She didn’t think the show would blow up the way it did adding,

That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds, but [most people don’t].

Coming from Disney, she was concerned with only having done TV stuff.

I had done so much TV in my life. All I’ve ever wanted to do is film…You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film. I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about.

Obviously, “Wednesday” ended up blowing up on Netflix and you likely know her from the role if you weren’t following “Bizaardvark” on Disney.

Jenna still made it into film though. She’s playing Tara Carpenter in Scream VI. Peep this lil’ promotional video they added to the official Instagram of her digging through a bodybag.