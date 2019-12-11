      Weather Alert

The Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich Is Now An Ugly Christmas Sweater

Dec 11, 2019 @ 12:20pm

In a perfect storm of viral holiday trends, the infamous Popeye’s chicken sandwich is now an ugly Christmas sweater.

The fast food chain just launched a line of sandwich-themed sweaters at UglyChristmasSweater.com, calling it “the ultimate ice breaker for any holiday party” with a look “sure to make mouths water”.

Popeye’s is hardly alone – other fast food chains like McDonald’s, White Castle, and Whataburger have also released holiday sweaters this year.

