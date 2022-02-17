      Weather Alert

The Oldest Living Land Animal Is STILL MATING

Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:30am
Close up of Galapagos giant tortoise in San Cristobal, Galapagos Island.

Meet Jonathan…he’s a giant Seychelles tortoise believed to be the oldest living land animal at age 190!!  He’s still eating…and still loves the ladies!!!

 He was brought to the island of St. Helena as a gift to the island’s governor in 1882. Thought to be born in the year 1832, Jonathan’s advanced age is really only a guess, based on the fact that he was fully mature when he arrived, making him at least 50 in 1882. The Guinness guess he’s probably been alive for more than two centuries. The mayor of the island has to help make sure Jonathan makes his moves on his lady love, Emily, safely and not end up on his back! 

 

Calling that a #FeelGood. Giggity.

WATCH MORE HERE

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
