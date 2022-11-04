The Latest Twitter Beef Between Kanye West… And Shaq

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kanye, or Ye, is back on Twitter and and per usual, getting a few things off his chest. Funny. Because RIGHT before that, he posted this:

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Ye fired off tweets at a few businessmen he took issue with for their comments about Brooklyn Nets basketball star, Kyrie Irving. In case you missed it, Irving has been suspended from the NBA after tweeting a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a movie NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says includes “deeply offensive antisemitic material.”

Ye shared an article showing Shaquille O’Neal criticizing Kyrie for his offensive comments and then fired off his own thoughts at Shaq.

They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments pic.twitter.com/NG5c0V1Wa8 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights” pic.twitter.com/M36WhsMFf1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Shaq responded to Kanye on Twitter, believe me, you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business and to quote the once great Kanye West, ‘I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.