The Latest Avengers: End Game is HERE and OMG

It’s just over 6 weeks until Avengers: End Game hits theaters, and we’re not sure we’re ready after this trailer.

First of all, Kelly K and myself are the only DJX staffers that LOVE all things Marvel, and we could talk about it for hours. You know what, I’m actually going to take Kelly out on a date to go see this together and post a reaction video.

Second, after seeing Captain Marvel, maybe my body is ready! Oh, and the new poster is here too.

 

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26.

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) on

