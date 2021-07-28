      Weather Alert

The Internet Thinks Lady Gaga Is Competing In The Olympics

Jul 28, 2021 @ 8:27am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga fans noticed did a double take over photos of Jordan’s Julyana Al-Sadeq and Brazil’s Milena Titoneli as they faced off in women’s Taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics. They noticed Al-Sadeq looks like Gaga’s straight up TWIN.

Poking fun at the actress’ viral quote, one tweet read, “There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal.”

