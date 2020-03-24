The Internet Reminds Kylie Jenner That Her $450 Louis Vuitton Chopsticks Are Ridiculous
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kylie Jenner is getting slammed on social media after she showed off some high-fashion chopsticks for her sushi. But really…shouldn’t we be pointing the problem finger at Louis Vuitton for making $450 chopsticks to begin with?????
Kylie said she was craving sushi over the weekend then responded to those impulses by pulling out her $450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks. “Gotta start traveling with these,” she captioned the video showing off the lavish splurge. Fans obviously pointed out to Kylie that “people are starving” and suggesting she should use her money to help those affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.
https://twitter.com/naimalauren/status/1242242409653850113?s=20
https://twitter.com/wxtchsapphic/status/1241908781165842432?s=20
“I wish we could remind @KylieJenner and her face full of plastic that there are people starving to death in the quarantine,” one person wrote on Twitter, “stop for a moment showing your life full of luxuries, including sushi sticks that are worth more than our houses. Kylie, stupid!”
Another user wrote, “Kylie Jenner just done bought $450 dollars Louis Vuitton chopsticks sis she really out here bein boujee bout sushi.”
