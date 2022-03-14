      Weather Alert

The Best Irish Pub in Every State

Mar 14, 2022 @ 6:32pm
People celebrate St. Patrick Day with drinking green beer.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day which is this Thursday, a new list of the best Pubs with the Irish food and drinks in each state has just been released.

In Kentucky, The Irish Rover got top honors and in Indiana you’ll have to drive to Carmel, to experience Brockway Irish Pub.

Other notables on the list include The Auld Dubliner in Long Beach California, serving traditional corn beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and $5 pints during happy hour. JJ Foley’s Cafe in Boston, Massachusetts. The pub has been around since 1909 with a standing room only bar on one side and a restaurant on the other side. Nancy Whiskey in Detroit, Michigan, serving classic pub food and drinks since 1902. Donovan’s Pub in Queens, New York is known for its menu of Irish favorites, stained glass windows, dark wood booths, and fireplaces.

Where do you go to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

