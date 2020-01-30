      Weather Alert

That Time Jessica Simpson Kissed Justin Timberlake And What Ryan Gosling Had to Do With It

Jan 30, 2020 @ 9:41am

I mean either way, this was a win-win for Jessica Simpson.

Jessica Simpson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (January 29) and she talked about the time she kissed Justin Timberlake.

Simpson said things got awkward when Justin pulled out his phone after the kiss and texted Ryan Gosling, “I won the bet.”

“Apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old and so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” Simpson said.

Simpson secretly wished Gosling had won the bet, saying she had a crush on him while doing the Mickey Mouse Show and at the time she thought he was “so cool” because he was Canadian.

