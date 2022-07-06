Teens Showing Up To Theaters In Suits As #Gentleminions

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” had the biggest opening on the July 4th holiday EVER…thanks in part to a trend of teens showing up in suits. It’s apparently an homage to growing up with the “Despicable Me” characters, and many even bringing the Minions’ favorite food: bananas!
to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶
— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022
There have been a few instances of the teens getting rowdy and throwing those bananas, which got them kicked out of the theater! But Universal Pictures took notice and gave them some love on social media!