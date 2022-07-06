      Weather Alert

Teens Showing Up To Theaters In Suits As #Gentleminions

Jul 6, 2022 @ 1:18pm

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” had the biggest opening on the July 4th holiday EVER…thanks in part to a trend of teens showing up in suits. It’s apparently an homage to growing up with the “Despicable Me” characters, and many even bringing the Minions’ favorite food: bananas!

There have been a few instances of the teens getting rowdy and throwing those bananas, which got them kicked out of the theater!  But Universal Pictures took notice and gave them some love on social media!

