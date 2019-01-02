Taylor Swift’s Squad Has Changed

So judging by her Instagram post with pics from childhood heroes-themed NYE bash, she still has a squad. There are, however, a few different faces.

Before you panic, rest assured that Blake Lively (dressed as Dorothy from “Wizard of Oz) and Ryan Reynolds (dressed as Ryan Reynolds) were there in all their gorgeous glory. Phew! Gigi Hadid was there dressed as Mary Poppins and Taylor was Ariel.  So does it really matter if Selena, Karlie and Lena weren’t there?

They all watched her “Reputation” World Tour  special that dropped on Netflix early on NYE.

