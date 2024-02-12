99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift’s Full Super Bowl Outfit Would Cost You Over $60K

February 12, 2024 5:05PM EST
Source: YouTube

So you saw Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl suite and thought “oh my gosh, I have to have that outfit?” Slow down, it was kind of expensive.

The good news is that most of the expense is on her bling, so recreating might be within reach with dupes, but Page Six did a breakdown of everything she wore  and how much it all costs to cheer on Travis Kelce to a win on Sunday night:

  • black corset top – $720
  • bedazzled jeans – $695
  • bomber jacket – $130

It was the rest of her accessories and jewelry that added up to the tens of thousands of dollars in expenses! Don’t mind if we just hit up the discount stores online… Sheesh!

Peep the dupes from Page Six to recreate the look from much, much less because you’re probably not a billionaire. 😉

