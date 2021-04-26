      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Got A Grammy For Co-Writing Songs For Her “Album Of The Year”

Apr 26, 2021 @ 9:25am

Joe Alwyn is officially listed as a Grammy Award winner!  You may not have known that he was part of the songwriting team behind some songs from “Folklore” that won “Album of the Year.”

He used the pseudonym William Bowery and co-wrote the songs “Exile” and “Betty,” also co-producing “Exile,” “Betty,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying,” and “Illicit Affairs.” Eagle-eyed Swifties recently noticed that Alwyn’s name was added to the accolade on the Grammy Awards website. Swift’s award for album of the year was also shared with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Alwyn also co-wrote “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” on Evermore, which surprise dropped in December.

At this year’s awards show on March 14, Taylor mentioned Alwyn during her acceptance speech. “Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine”.

She revealed his secret identity during the Disney+ concert documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions in November. “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” “So William Bowery is Joe, as we know,” “And Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

