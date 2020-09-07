      Breaking News
Vote 2020

Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston for Most Week’s at #1

Sep 7, 2020 @ 9:48am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Taylor Swift performs onstage during iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Taylor Swift has not only done it again with ‘Folklore’, but she is breaking even more records! ‘Folklore’ has now spent 6 weeks at number 1, the first record to do so since Drake’s album 4 years ago.

She also has tied a record previously held by Whitney Houston. Whitney and Taylor are tied for the most cumulative weeks at number one among women. Adele is behind them.

 

TAGS
Billboard Drake Folklore number one record Taylor Swift Whitney Houston
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE