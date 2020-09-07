Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston for Most Week’s at #1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Taylor Swift performs onstage during iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
Taylor Swift has not only done it again with ‘Folklore’, but she is breaking even more records! ‘Folklore’ has now spent 6 weeks at number 1, the first record to do so since Drake’s album 4 years ago.
She also has tied a record previously held by Whitney Houston. Whitney and Taylor are tied for the most cumulative weeks at number one among women. Adele is behind them.