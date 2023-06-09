99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested And Charged

June 9, 2023 1:20PM EDT
A northern Indiana man, Mitchell Taebel, was arrested just before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Chicago after sending threatening messages about wearing a bomb to her show.

Fox 32 Chicago reports,

He now faces felony charges of stalking and intimidation, invasion of privacy, harassment and threatening sexual battery that could result in injury or death.

His intentions appear to be a hopeful inspiration on his part to get Taylor to accept him as her soulmate and marry him.

Add that to the Ick List.

More details in the video above!

