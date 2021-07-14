      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Has A Doppelganger On Tik Tok

Jul 14, 2021 @ 7:15am

Meet Ashley. She was a registered nurse but now has professional celebrity lookalike in her Tik Tok bio. Can you guess who she looks like?

@traumarn13She was scrolling through Netflix and saw Miss Americana and yelled “Daddy! Is that mommy on TV?!” ##taylorswift ##missamericana♬ original sound –

WOW!!

 

@traumarn13I cannot believe today marks 1 year on Tiktok. I have met so many incredible friends on this platform. Thank you! ##oneyearoftiktok ##friendsforever♬ Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

 

@traumarn13Thank you for all the tags in the article this morning ❤️‍. I love you all so much you can’t believe. ##enews ##taylorswift ##swiftlife♬ original sound – gil

