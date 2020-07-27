Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe Bryant’s Daughter A ‘Folklore’ Cardigan
If you’re sick of Taylor Swift news, it’s only just begun with her surprise album breaking records around the world. Her latest merch that she is gifting to people is of course, a matching a cardigan to the one she wears in her music video for “Cardigan”.
Taylor and Kobe Bryant’s family have a history together so Taylor sent Kobe’s daughter Natalia a special cardigan.