Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe Bryant’s Daughter A ‘Folklore’ Cardigan

Jul 27, 2020 @ 7:57am
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

If you’re sick of Taylor Swift news, it’s only just begun with her surprise album breaking records around the world. Her latest merch that she is gifting to people is of course, a matching a cardigan to the one she wears in her music video for “Cardigan”.

Taylor and Kobe Bryant’s family have a history together so Taylor sent Kobe’s daughter Natalia a special cardigan.

TAGS
Cardigan Folklore Kobe Bryant natalia bryant Taylor Swift
