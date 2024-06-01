Sean Paul Delivers Heaters On NPR’s Tiny Desk

Source: YouTube

Sean Paul’s energy is undeniable! That is just one of the many reasons why his NPR Tiny Desk concert is a total hit. Sean Paul’s catalog boasts some of the world’s biggest party anthems.

“This ain’t no Tiny Desk no more,” Sean Paul said as he strutted to the Desk, preparing to turn the office into a party. For his set, the game plan was simple, energetic hit after hit, including “Gimme the Light,” “Get Busy,” “Like Glue” and topping things off with “Temperature.”

