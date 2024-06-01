99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sean Paul Delivers Heaters On NPR’s Tiny Desk

June 1, 2024 3:37PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Sean Paul’s energy is undeniable! That is just one of the many reasons why his NPR Tiny Desk concert is a total hit. Sean Paul’s catalog boasts some of the world’s biggest party anthems.

“This ain’t no Tiny Desk no more,” Sean Paul said as he strutted to the Desk, preparing to turn the office into a party. For his set, the game plan was simple, energetic hit after hit, including “Gimme the Light,” “Get Busy,” “Like Glue” and topping things off with “Temperature.”

What do you think of Sean Paul’s Tiny Desk set?

More about:
npr
Sean Paul
tiny desk

