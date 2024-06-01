99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Her Entire Tour

June 1, 2024 10:22AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez was supposed to kick off her “This Is Me…Live” Tour in Orlando on June 26th, but now has canceled the entire summer tour to focus on family.

Live Nation announced “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.  JLo posted a message to fans in her “On The JLo” newsletter “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel it was absolutely necessary.”

Stories of poor ticket sales may have contributed to the decision as well as rumors of a split with Ben Affleck  However, the couple was seen at Ben’s daughter’s graduation on May 30.

More about:
cancelled
Jennifer Lopez
tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing "Staying Alive"
2

Ashley Madison Lists Top Cities For Cheaters
3

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
4

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck
5

Valedictorian Delivers Speech Right After Dad's Funeral

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE