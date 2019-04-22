Target’s Car Seat Trade-in Event Has Returned

Dear Target, THANK YOU! Target’s car seat trade-in event is BACK!

What does that mean for you? You can take any infant seat, car seat base, convertible seat, or booster seat to Target to get 20% off another baby product!

In exchange for the old car seat, get a coupon for 20% off “a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, such as playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.”

The seats can only be traded in at a Target store at Guest Services. The coupons can be used in-store and online through May 11.

