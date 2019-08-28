      Weather Alert

Target Has an Office Board Game That Lets You Play As Your Favourite Dunder Mifflin Employee

Aug 28, 2019 @ 3:52pm

The only thing more entertaining than spending hours binge-watching The Office is pretending to be Michael Scott and quoting his hilarious one-liners.

The latter is now a reality as Target has an Office board game. Play as Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, or as Kelly Kapoor as a part of team Michael or team Toby.

“The Office Downsizing” game cost $15 and includes a Dundie award, a dry erase calendar, employee ID cards, email cards, and more.

So the next time you and your friends binge-watch The Office you can now see who can survive in Scranton without getting downsized.

