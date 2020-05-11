      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Target Has A Candle That Smells Like Harry Styles??

May 11, 2020 @ 4:29pm

Here’s the deal … die-hard Harry fans know the One Direction star wears Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille fragrance to enhance his natural aroma.

Well, somehow these fans also discovered the Cashmere Vanilla candle made by Target’s Threshold brand smells almost exactly like the Tom Ford cologne … and they NEED IT.

https://twitter.com/tmz/status/1259390727554916352?s=21

So, there’s been a mad dash by Stylers to buy up the candle … and now it’s totally sold out online and is almost impossible to find on shelves in the physical stores too.

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
candle Cologne Harry Styles sold out Target Tom Ford
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE