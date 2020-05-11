Target Has A Candle That Smells Like Harry Styles??
Here’s the deal … die-hard Harry fans know the One Direction star wears Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille fragrance to enhance his natural aroma.
Well, somehow these fans also discovered the Cashmere Vanilla candle made by Target’s Threshold brand smells almost exactly like the Tom Ford cologne … and they NEED IT.
So, there’s been a mad dash by Stylers to buy up the candle … and now it’s totally sold out online and is almost impossible to find on shelves in the physical stores too.
