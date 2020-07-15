‘Survivor’ Has Been Pulled from CBS Fall Line-up

      Breaking News
Jul 15, 2020 @ 9:00am

We’ve been watching this show 20 years straight, but the upcoming season has officially been canceled by CBS. CBS has decided to pull the competition series from its fall lineup after production for the Fiji based show was stopped back in March.

This cancelation makes Survivor the first show to be yanked from CBS’ fall schedule since networks announced their lineups for the fall earlier this year.

CBS plans to put The Amazing Race in the place of Survivor this fall.

