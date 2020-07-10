Starbucks Will Require All US Customers to Wear Masks Starting July 15th
CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: A customer walks by a Starbucks Coffee store on June 10, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Starbucks announced plans to close 400 of its company owned cafes over the next 18 months as the coffee shop chain estimates losing over $3 billion due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The mask mandate is becoming the new normal not only in states but by major businesses as well. Starbucks has just announced that it will require face coverings for all customers in the U.S.
The mandate will start on July 15 and is based on the countrywide mandates for people to wear face coverings when out in public. If you happen to not have a face mask Starbucks will allow you to order from the drive-thru, the app, or delivery.