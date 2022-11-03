Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back!

Starbucks’ red cups are back this week!

Starting today, the chain will bring back their holiday drink menu, new bakery treats and brand new red cup designs.

A release says this year’s cups will look like they are wrapped for the holiday and will offer the “comforts and cheer of the season.”

Starbucks’ creative director explained, “We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners.”

Seasonal drink favorites are also set to return on Thursday, including the peppermint mocha, the caramel brulée latte, the chestnut praline latte, the toasted white chocolate mocha, the Irish cream cold brew and the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.

You can also get a new bakery item.

The chocolate pistachio swirl pastry, a sweet roll that contains chocolate filling with cinnamon, mint chocolate chips and chopped pistachios.